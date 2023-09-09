New clip from ‘Angelheaded Hipster’ shows Marc Bolan rehearsing









AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex hits cinemas for one night only on Thursday, 14th of September, before receiving a general release on Friday, 22nd September. A new clip shows Bolan rehearsing ‘The Children of Rarn’ and speaking about the power of music.

In an exclusive clip shared with NME, Bolan practices the track, which formed the opening to T. Rex’s 1970 self-titled record. While Bolan sings, we see a shot of the song’s handwritten lyrics.

The clip also contains Bolan’s words on the impact of guitar legends like Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page. He states, “There are people like Eric Clapton or Jimi Hendrix or Jimmy Page, if you like, whoever you relate to out of those sorts of people, that through the use of a guitar, which is a piece of wood with string on it, really, when you relate to it like that, made by man, that certain things can stir your emotions up out of a piece of carpentry.”

He continues to explain the spiritual effect of music, adding, “Or blowing a piece of steel pipe and making you cry, what happens, you know, within that pipe, you know. It’s the spirit comes. It’s when people deny spiritual factors, its very sad, because it’s everywhere around us.”

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex is a documentary directed by Ethan Silverman, which comprises interviews with the likes of Elton John and Ringo Starr, musical interpretations by Nick Cave and Father John Misty, and archival performances.

Sharing his motivation behind making the film, Silverman stated, “Bill Curbishley and I want to move Marc Bolan from footnote to headline. While still a beloved figure in the UK and amongst some musicians and music fans, we feel he never received his due especially considering his enduring influence.”

He concluded, “Marc Bolan’s unique spin on Rock & Roll, use of rhythm, poetic wordplay, and gender fluid fearlessness deserve a fresh look. This film is neither a biopic nor a ‘making of’ documentary, rather it is a celebration of creativity looking backward and forward at the same time.”

Watch the trailer for AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex below.