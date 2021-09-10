New Christopher Nolan film will return to the drama of WWII







One of cinema’s most important working directors, Christopher Nolan is a purveyor of spectacle, embracing the technological heights of the medium to bring shock and awe to audiences worldwide. In 2017, Nolan brought this spectacle to the drama of WWII with Dunkirk as the director detailed the extraordinary evacuation with emotional weight and visceral action. For his next project, it looks as though Christopher Nolan is heading back to the early 20th century once more, following J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atom bomb.

In a report from Deadline, it is also thought that multiple studios will be considering Christopher Nolan’s script, heading away from his preferred production company, Warner Brother. This switch is rumoured to be due to their stance on simultaneous film slate, releasing films on demand and in cinemas on the same date.

Responding to the announcement of this news from Warner Brothers at the start of 2021, Nolan said his reaction was “disbelief….especially the way in which they did it”. “There’s such controversy around it because they didn’t tell anyone,” said Nolan in an interview with ET Online. “It’s very, very, very, very messy. A real bait and switch. Yeah, it’s sort of not how you treat filmmakers and stars and people who, these guys have given a lot for these projects. They deserved to be consulted and spoken to about what was going to happen to their work,” he continued.

Nolan added: “In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences.”

Other details about Christopher Nolan’s new film remain thin on the ground, though Cillian Murphy is rumoured to be involved, having worked with the director on four projects including, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception and Dunkirk.

While we wait for more details on this incredible new project, take a look at the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war epic, Dunkirk, below:

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Comments