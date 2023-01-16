New book to support the mental health of touring musicians set for release









A new book written to support the mental health of touring musicians is to be released in spring. Titled Touring and Mental Health: The Music Industry Manual, it explores the significant impact touring can have on musicians’ mental health.

A 600-page work, the book was written by psychotherapist and former booking agent Tamsin Embleton. It includes interviews with a range of prominent musicians, including Nile Rodgers, Radiohead’s Phil Selway and Four Tet.

A synopsis of Touring and Mental Health reads: “This comprehensive mental health and touring guide for musicians will help artists, tour managers, production managers, crew, and artist teams to identify and cope with the various psychological difficulties that can occur during or as a result of touring”.

It continues: “Written by psychotherapists, performance coaches, vocal coaches, dieticians, psychologists, and sleep, sexual health, and addiction experts, this timely and important book provides practical guidance, resources, psycho-education, diagrams, illustrations, and vignettes from musicians and prominent touring personnel.”

Speaking about the upcoming book, Radiohead drummer Phil Selway said: “I wish this book had been around when I first started touring…It should be the first thing we all pack when we head out on the road” (per JamBase).

Set for release in March this year, pre-order Touring and Mental Health: The Music Industry Manual here.

The issue of touring’s impact on the mental health of musicians has been a prominent issue as of late. From Wet Leg to Sam Fender, over the past year, many successful contemporary artists have spoken about the need to look after their mental well-being in the face of increasingly demanding tours.

At the end of August 2022, Sam Fender announced that he was taking a break from the road to prioritise his mental health. In his statement, the North Shields musician explained that he’d been struggling for an extended period.

“It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it,” he said. “If I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health.”

Read The Big Topic: Musicians and the importance of prioritising mental health here.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.