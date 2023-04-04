New BBC 6 Music schedule will discover “even more music”









Samantha Moy, the boss of BBC Radio 6 Music, has said that the station’s new nighttime schedule will help discover “even more music”.

At the top of the new changes, Tom Ravenscroft and Deb Grant will present New Music Fix Daily, airing from 7-9pm Monday to Thursday. Marc Riley and Goden Coe are also launching Riley & Coe, which will broadcast 10pm-12am on the same days. Both shows will debut on June 5th.

New Music Fix Daily will be dedicated to new releases “from any genre and from across the globe”. The programme will see Grant step down from her job at Jazz FM. Previously, she and Ravenscroft have presented Mercury Prize and 6 Music Festival shows together for the station.

Ravenscroft said: “Every day, thousands of new tracks are released, bands are formed in bedrooms and the search for the perfect beat continues. Deb and I will be inviting listeners and fellow music lovers to join our conversation about some of our favourites.”

Grant added: “It’s a total honour to be joining the 6 Music family for New Music Fix Daily, even more so to be working alongside a station legend like Tom on a show that champions something so fundamental to the station’s ethos – new music! There are so many bands I’ve fallen in love with having first heard them on 6 Music and the idea of being able to make that happen for listeners, not to mention myself, every day is beyond exciting. Truly a dream gig!”

Station boss Samantha Moy welcomes the new schedule. “A love of music unites all of our 6 Music presenters,” she said. “And bringing Marc and Gid and Tom and Deb together means even more music will be found and shared with our audience, giving a new sound to 6 Music at night.”