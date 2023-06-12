New Amber Heard movie to debut at Taormina Film Festival









Fans of Amber Heard will be delighted to know that the actor will be returning to the screen with her new film In The Fire, just over a year after the infamous Depp vs Heard trial concluded in favour of Johnny Depp.

Following many months of unfortunate press coverage and turbulent tabloid reporting, the new film should see a shift of attention from Heard’s personal life to her talents as an actor. Directed by Conor Allyn and co-starring Eduardo Noriega, In The Fire will have its world premiere on June 24th at the Taormina Film Festival, which takes place in Sicily.

Set in 1899, the film is described as a supernatural thriller that features Heard as a revolutionary psychiatrist who is pioneering the branch of science in a time where there is little understanding of it. Summoned to a Columbian farm, Heard’s character must investigate accusations made against a young boy who has been deemed possessed by the devil by the locals.

As she navigates the heavily religious attitudes of the boy’s family, her attempts to psychoanalyse her new patient and provide a scientific explanation for his behaviour become increasingly important as the mounting danger of physical violence intensifies.

In The Fire will mark Heard’s first role in a film since Warner Bros released Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021 on HBO Max, which in itself was a re-edit of 2017’s Justice League. Having remained off-screen for four years, with her last acting credit being Gully in 2019, Allyn’s new supernatural/historical thriller should hopefully signify a triumphant return to acting for Heard.

2023 will also see Heard return to the world of superheroes with the anticipated follow-up to Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will see both director James Wan and lead actor Jason Mamoa reprising their roles on the next instalment of DC’s Extended Universe.

The Taormina Film Festival’s new Executive and Co-Artistic Director, Barret Wissman, announced the line-up earlier this month, with more screenings and events to be added to the schedule. One of Italy’s most famous premiere festivals, Taormina, will also be showcasing the Italian premiere of the new Indiana Jones film — as well as Depp’s own new film, Jeanne du Barry.