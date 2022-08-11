Take a first look at Johnny Depp in his first film in three years









After a hectic few years that’s seen his career flounder miraculously, coupled with one of the most well-publicised defamation trials of all time, it seems as if Johnny Depp is returning to acting, as the first look at Jeanne du Barry confirms.

Depp “won” his defamation trial, despite his ex-wife Amber Heard also emerging with a fiscal reward by the judge for defamation, and after the landmark ruling, it was made clear that he intends to resurrect his career as much as possible, and now it seems as if he’s taking his first steps to do so.

In Jeanne du Barry, Depp is to star as King Louis XV, with it marking the Kentucky native’s first role in over three years after the abuse allegations made against him by Amber Heard, which resulted in the defamation trial. A French-language film, it follows the life of Louis XV’s eponymous mistress, Jeanne du Barry, who is portrayed by the director, Maïwenn.

Despite it not being a Hollywood film, Maïwenn casting Depp could be the hand that he needs to get his career back on track. The narrative follows du Barry through her impoverished upbringing to her time in Versailles with the controversial Louis XV.

Notably, du Barry was executed in the French Revolution, a monumental moment in history that largely came to fruition due to Louis XV’s overspending and opulent lifestyle, a trend that was carried on by his grandson Louis XVI, who paid the price on the guillotine. As for du Barry’s social standing, she was not well-liked due to her work as a sex worker and her common background.

Whilst Depp and his fans will be delighted that he is returning to the silver screen, he’s still a controversial character, and with fans now able to purchase documents from the defamation trial, the future of his career still hangs in the balance.

A release date is yet to be set for Jeanne du Barry, but per a report in Deadline, filming kicked off in July.

