New Age pianist George Winston dead at 73









Coming to fruition at the dawn of the so-called New Age, George Winston was one of the early innovators who combined classical piano techniques with contemporary sounds and styles. Sadly, the master pianist and guitarist has died at the age of 73 following a decade-long battle with cancer.

Over a career spanning more than half a century, Winston has released 16 solo piano albums, including the Grammy-winning Forest of 1994. He also showcased several prominent Hawaiian slack key guitarists on his record label, Dancing Cat.

Despite undergoing a successful bone marrow transplant for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) in 2013, he persevered in recording and touring during recovery. However, due to declining health, he regrettably had to postpone numerous shows scheduled for 2023.

Born in 1949 in Hart, Michigan, Winston travelled with his family through several different states, including Montana, Mississippi, and Florida. During his formative years, influential New Orleans pianists like James Booker, Henry Butler, and Professor Longhair left an indelible mark on his musical journey. Discovering stride pianists Fats Waller and Teddy Wilson in the early ’70s added to his foundational influences.

After relocating to the Bay area and signing with William Ackerman’s Windham Hill label, Winston achieved significant success with three platinum albums: Autumn, Winter Into Spring, and December. His breakthrough continued as he collaborated with renowned actress Meryl Streep, providing piano accompaniment for her reading of the classic children’s story, The Velveteen Rabbit.

In the later stages of his career, Winston dedicated his recordings to paying homage through tributes rather than producing original compositions. While performing live on tour, Winston also encouraged his fans to bring food donations and raised funds for the non-profit organisation Feeding America. He also donated the proceeds of his late performances to local food banks and other charitable causes.

With five Grammy nominations under his belt, Winston secured his only win in 1994 for the album Forest. While his contributions during the ’80s and ’90s are widely acknowledged for their profound influence on the development of New Age music, Winston humbly rejected the label, instead describing his style as Folk Piano or Rural Folk Piano.

“Any other labels, including anything having to do with anything philosophical, or spiritual, or any beliefs, are also not accurate, as I have no interest in those subjects,” he wrote on his website, in response to the question of classification. “I just play the songs the best I can, inspired by the seasons and the topographies and regions, and, occasionally, by sociological elements, and try to improve as a player over time.”

Watch George Winston perform in 2022 below.