New 24-hour Elvis streaming channel goes live for free









As Elvis kickstarts a revival in the King of Rock and Roll’s popularity, you can now watch all Elvis, all the time.

That’s thanks to the Elvis Presley Channel, which is now available as a streaming service that offers a non-stop free stream of Elvis Presley content, including concerts, documentaries, specials, movies, and other additional programming.

The channel is operated by Cinedigm, which launched the streaming service as part of the official Presley family business. The service is live right now, so if you want to see Jailhouse Rock, you can stream it right.

“It’s about honoring Elvis and the brand, and doing it in a big way,” said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s chief strategy officer and president. “Elvis Presley is an iconic performer whose global appeal transcends across generations and a diverse range of fans.”

The service has themed programming blocks including Elvis’s Favorites, Friends of Elvis, Elvis-inspired Reality and Lifestyle Programming, African American Artists That Inspired Elvis, and 1950s Rock N’ Roll rebel movies.

The channel also comes with some of the TV shows and films that Presley himself enjoyed, including The Beverly Hillbillies, John Wayne movies like Angel and the Badman, Blue Steel and Riders of Destiny, and movies starring Bruce Lee like Warrior’s Journey and The Man, The Myth.

The Elvis Presley Channel channel is now available in the US on LG Channels, Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV), Vizio’s WatchFree+, Comcast’s Xumo, Plex, Allen Media Group’s Local Now and Dish Network’s Sling TV.