Netflix shares trailer for futuristic Korean film ‘JUNG_E’









Netflix have unveiled the trailer for the forthcoming Korean film, JUNG_E, which is set to arrive on the streaming platform next year.

A synopsis for the production from Netflix reads: “In a post-apocalyptic 22nd century, a researcher at an AI lab leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier — her mother.” In the film, scientists Seo Hyun (Kang Soo-yeon) and Sang-hun (Ryu Kyung-soo) are tasked with leading the programme to save humanity.

Hyun is the mastermind of the project. Previously, he developed the brain cloning and AI technology while Kyung-soo is responsible for directing the scheme. The dystopian film centres around the brain of Jung Yi, the genius leader of the allied forces, and if they can successfully clone her brain, the war is won.

The new trailer for JUNG_E offers viewers an insight into the technology-laden world of the Korean film, which is set in the 22nd century. Additionally, we also get to see a glimpse of their attempt at cloning Jung Yi, who is referred to in the trailer as an “AI combat warrior”. At the end of the clip, the robot clone’s eyes open after being given the masterful brain.

JUNG_E drops on the streaming platform on January 20th, and it has been written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. The Korean filmmaker is best known for his Train To Busan, and the 2021 series Hellbound, which also aired on Netflix.

Last year, Sang-ho spoke to TIME about the rise of Korean pop culture, which has become more visible in recent years. He said: “It might seem sudden, but I believe that many film and drama creators were able to gradually accumulate credibility in the global market with high-quality content, and I feel like that has led to this explosive interest. Korean content gradually won the trust of the global audience in the past 10 to about 15 years, and that has led to this explosive event.”

Watch the trailer for JUNG_E below.