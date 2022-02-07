Netflix drops new trailer for Kanye West documentary









There’s no denying that Kanye West is one of the biggest icons of our time, a modern pioneer whose impact on the landscape of contemporary music cannot be quantified. That’s exactly why there’s a lot of excitement about the new Netflix documentary series that is currently being made about his evolution as an artist, generating significant anticipation among fans.

The new project will come out in the structure of a trilogy, with the first part set to come out very soon. Titled jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Netflix has added a huge project to their 2022 lineup as this three-part production is emerging as one of the headliners for the year and will continue to create hype in the months to follow.

Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah are directing this new trilogy about Kanye and they have set out to craft an intimate portrait of the artist who has compared himself to the likes of Kurt Cobain, Walt Disney and even Socrates. Due to Kanye’s immense popularity, Netflix reached a $30 million agreement with the creative team.

In fact, the filmmakers played into the hyperbolic comparisons that Kanye has made in the past by claiming that they were making a documentary about an artist who is “50 per cent more influential than Stanley Kubrick, Pablo Picasso and Apostle Paul.” This is a bizarre claim and many will certainly be interested to find the justification behind it.

The whole project was thought of as capturing the wide-ranging spectrum of the history of music but Kanye is at the very centre, reconstructing a Kanye-centric artistic framework within which his work will be evaluated. The release date for the new documentary has already been announced, with the first part dropping on February 16.

Watch the new trailer for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy below.