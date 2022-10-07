Netflix set to release documentary series 'The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes'









Right now, Netflix has the most talked-about show in the world with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Despite (or maybe because of) the swirl of controversy that’s surrounding Evan Peters’ portrayal of the notorious serial killer, Dahmer has become must-see TV for millions of subscribers and curious onlookers.

Now, it looks like Netflix is doubling down on their Dahmer content. The streaming service has just announced Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a new true-crime documentary series featuring never-before-heard tapes of Dahmer discussing his crimes, motives, and mindset while in jail.

“The discovery shocked the nation and stunned the local community, who were incensed that such a depraved killer had been allowed to operate within their city for so long,” the description of the series reads. “Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of colour?”

The focus on Dahmer will be the third in the Conversations with a Killer series. Previously, the docu-series had focused on fellow serial killers Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy. Director Joe Berlinger, who also helmed the Conversations series’ Bundy and Gacy, will return to focus the spotlight on Dahmer.

Dahmer was one of the most prolific serial killers of the 20th century, having been charged with the murders of at least 16 men and boys from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. Upon his arrest, Dahmer became instantly notorious thanks to the grisly nature of his crimes and the macabre trophies that he would create from his victim’s remains. Dahmer was sentenced to life in prison in 1992 and was beaten to death while serving his sentence in 1994.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is available now with a Netflix subscription.