Netflix releases teaser for the final season of ‘Top Boy’









Netflix has released the very first glimpse at the final season of Top Boy in the form of a short teaser trailer.

The third and final season of the Netflix series will drop in September 2023, with the new series promising a brutal final showdown between protagonists Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson). Such is what is teased in the short trailer, with the pair seemingly squaring up to fight each other before Sully states: “If we’re not monsters, we’re food,” Sully says. “And I can never be food”.

Starting out on Channel 4, the series, which was created by Ronan Bennett, tells the story of gangsters and drug dealers operating in the fictional Summerhouse Estate in Hackney. After running for two series on the British TV network, the show was brought to Netflix with the help of the influential rap artist Drake, where it has since run for a further two seasons.

The show has long been known for fostering young talent, with the likes of Michael Ward, Saffron Hocking, Hope Ikpoku Jnr. and Kadeem Ramsay each finding success on the show. Furthermore, Top Boy has also hosted a number of fantastic performances from actors better known for their careers as rap artists, with the likes of Kano, Little Simz, Asher D, Dave and Bashy all surprising audiences with their roles on the small screen.

Take a look at the brand-new teaser from Netflix below.

See more Top Boy. The Final Season. Coming this September pic.twitter.com/jJhxlNGKDu — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2023