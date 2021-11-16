Netflix release trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's 'Don't Look Up'









Netflix has shared the trailer for the highly anticipated new dark comedy Don’t Look Up. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the tag-team Academy Award Winners lead an almighty ensemble cast.

Directed by Adam McKay, the film is slated for a December 24th release. According to the brief synopsis of the film, a giant meteorite is set to destroy Earth in less than six months, and it is up to two scientists to bring people’s attention and awareness to the impending doom hurtling towards them.

The trailer sets the film out as potentially one of the funniest of the year, capturing some promising glimpses of Meryl Streep as the President of the United States and Jonah Hill as her blissfully ignorant right hand.

After being dismissed by the president, DiCaprio’s Dr Randall and Lawrence, Randall’s astronomy grad student, do their utmost to get the attention of the public and alert them to the danger in the sky.

One of those ventures sees the tag team go on to ‘The Daily Rip’ to attract media attention and end up bringing the FBI to their door. It looks set to be on most people’s Christmas watch list.

As well as the impressive list of Hollywood names mentioned above there is also room in the reading room for Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley. Chris Evans is also reported to have a humorous cameo in the film, McKay revealed, “I won’t give away who he plays but he does pop up in the movie.”

Watch the trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’ below.