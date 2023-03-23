Netflix picks up Kevin Costner western ‘Hatfields and McCoys’









Netflix has recently announced its acquisition of the Kevin Costner historical drama Hatfields and McCoys. This is the first major turn towards western-themed content from Costner before his performance in the acclaimed TV series Yellowstone.

The three-part series originally aired on the History Channel back in 2012, starring Costner and Bill Paxton in the roles of the two familial patriarchs. The show follows the heated blood feud that went on between the Hatfields and McCoys on the border between Kentucky and West Virginia during the Civil War. The show is now being licensed to Netflix in collaboration with Sony Picture Television.

The show also stars Matt Barr, Tom Berenger, and Noel Fisher. During its first run, Costner won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries. Sony Pictures remains one of the last major corporations still licensing their films to Netflix US, as most are starting their own streaming services, such as Paramount and Disney+.

From there, Costner would star in the historical drama Yellowstone, which featured him as the patriarch John Dutton III and his constant trouble with his fellow ranchers that border his property. Hatfields and McCoys is to be released on Netflix US starting April 3rd, 2023.