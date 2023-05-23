Netflix purchases the rights for Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’









Netflix has purchased the rights to distribute Todd Haynes’ latest Cannes sensation May December for $11 million.

The sale marks the biggest of the festival so far, with the romantic drama starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton earning high praise from the critics in attendance. Although the bidding for the film started at $6million, thanks to rival bids from the likes of Neon, the price of the domestic deal increased significantly, with Netflix coming out on top, eyeing a release for the film in Autumn 2023.

The movie tells the story of a marriage which is tested by the re-emergence of a public scandal that rocked their relationship 20 years ago. The scandal revolves around the age gap between the central couple, with Charles Melton’s May being just 13 when Moore’s December, who is much older, fell for him.

Speaking about the concept during a press conference at Cannes, Moore stated: “An age gap is one thing, but a relationship between an adult and a child is a different thing entirely…The reason why this movie feels so dangerous watching it is because people don’t know where anyone’s boundaries are. It feels scary”.

Take a look at a clip for the film, which has been recently acquired by Netflix, below.