Netflix to release ‘Glass Onion’ with Rian Johnson commentary









As Netflix tightens its stronghold on the entertainment industry, the streaming giant has monopolised the crucial areas of TV series and film. In recent years, Netflix has taken huge strides fortified by the success of series like Stranger Things and Wednesday and original movies like Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and its follow-up Glass Onion.

Netflix’s dominance has started to impact theatres since people can now stream original movies from the comfort of home on release day. Additionally, the modern shift to streaming is inflicting an adverse effect on physical copy sales. As well as the obsolescence, streamers are refusing to release their original projects on DVD or Blu-ray, which means a lack of additional content like blooper reels, deleted scenes, and commentary tracks.

However, Johnson, who released Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery last September, has announced that he will rerelease the popular murder mystery with director’s commentary. This is, of course, exciting for those who enjoyed the movie and want to learn more behind-the-scenes gossip, but on a larger scale, it could mark the first of many bonus features backed by Netflix.

Apart from commentary appearing on some of the earlier episodes of House of Cards, Netflix has, until now, overlooked such features, leaving fans to seek out podcasts off-platform.

Elsewhere, Netflix announced last autumn that the American comedian Chris Rock will make history as the headline act of the streaming platform’s first-ever live, global streaming programme. The first test drive of the cutting-edge service will be a Chris Rock comedy special, which airs on March 4th, 2023.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, the Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy programming, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment, and we’re so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with commentary from Rian Johnson will be on Netflix starting February 23rd, 2023. Watch the trailer for the movie below.