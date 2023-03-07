Netflix currently have a Gary Glitter documentary in production









Netflix are currently developing a documentary series about the disgraced 1970s pop star Gary Glitter. The series is currently being made under the working title Hunting Gary Glitter, and it will explore the singer’s life story and his eventual conviction over child sex abuse offences.

Also included in the documentary will be formerly unseen photographs and archival footage, as well as interviews with the journalists who had gone after Glitter in the first place, across a timespan of several years, eventually alerting the authorities of his location in South East Asia, which led to his arrest.

The new documentary is being directed by Sam Hobkinson (of The Confession) and produced by Cammy Millard (who took control of The Puppet Master). Production at Netflix is said to have been going on for several months now, while there are also Gary Glitter-based documentaries in production over at Amazon Prime Video and ITV too.

Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, was imprisoned for 16 years back in February of 2015 after it was ruled that he was guilty of performing acts of sexual abuse on three young girls between the years 1975 and 1980.

Amongst the charges for his arrest, Glitter was sent down for attempted rape, one count of having sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13 and four counts of indecent assault. When Glitter was finally imprisoned, given that there had been much time between his crimes and his sentence, Judge Alistair McCreath said that he had found “no real evidence” that Glitter felt any remorse for what he had done.

It was last month that the disgraced singer was released from prison after serving just half of his original 16-year sentence. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice claims that he was being “closely monitored” and faced strict license conditions.