Netflix chief teases David Fincher’s new film ‘The Killer’









There are few contemporary American directors with quite the same technicality and cinematic knowledge as David Fincher, the director of Zodiac, Gone Girl and Mank who has shown time and time again that he is the master of the thriller genre. With the TV series Mindhunter having plugged the gap for crime, thriller content, now fans of the director have the feature film The Killer to look forward to in 2022.

One of the next year’s most anticipated films sees Michael Fassbender star as a contract killer who begins to psychologically break down even whilst his clients demand the use of his unique skill set. Screenwriter of David Fincher’s violent crime thriller Seven, Andrew Kevin Walker, returns to the director’s side to pen the script whilst the Oscar-winning DP of Mank, Erik Messerschmidt, also comes back to the fold.

An adaptation of Alexis Nolent’s graphic novel series of the same name, production on David Fincher’s latest project is still underway with Netflix film chief Scott Stuber recently revealing some exciting details about the project to Variety. “I’m so excited about it,” Stuber told the publication, adding, “[Fassbender is] charming and great-looking and funny and all these things that you want him to have chances to show in film. He’s a giant star ready to explode in the world”.

Clearly excited about the brand new Netflix film, Stuber explains his joy of seeing Andrew Kevin Walker return to work with the esteemed director who he cannot seem to praise enough. Concluding his thoughts on the new film, he states: “It’s a really fun, big movie in the hands of one of the best filmmakers, and someone we’re really lucky to have a relationship with”.

Whilst we wait for the highly anticipated film, take a look at the trailer for the compelling crime thriller Seven, below, starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.