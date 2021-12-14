Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard are renovating the historic Miraval Studio









Brad Pitt and the French composer Damien Quintard are set to renovate and reopen the legendary French recording studio inChâteau Miraval, which Pitt has co-owned since 2008. Miraval Studios will begin hosting recording sessions in the summer of 2022.

Château Miraval – alongside the disused recording studio it contains – was bought by Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2008, who were married in the Château’s chapel in 2014. Pitt has previously utilised the surrounding estate’s olive groves for commercial purposes, selling luxury olive oil in sandstone bottles. Now, he’s turned his attention to the house itself.

With the help of Damien Quintard, Pitt will renovate the abandoned studio – which as once used to record the likes of Pink Floyd’s The Wall and the Cure’s Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me – and reopen it. The studio has been inactive since the 2000s, but the Pitt-Quintard partnership will see it returned to full functionality.

Describing how the collaboration came about, Quintard, who has worked with the likes of Brian Eno and Arca, said: “When we met in Paris, we immediately clicked. It was an intense moment where we just talked and talked about sound. I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music.”

After the meeting, Quintard was inspired and quickly set to work drawing up his plans for the new studio. “He talked to me about his plans for Miraval. I was obviously super excited, because as a Frenchman and a music lover, one of the Holy Grails is Miraval. I went over there, did my design for the space. We clicked on that side, and we moved forward.”

The new Miraval Studio will be built around a custom sound desk designed by Pitt and Quintard, returning the Château Miraval to its glory days, when it hosted everyone from AC/DC and Sting to the Cranberries and Courtney Love.