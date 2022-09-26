Netflix release brand new clip from ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’









The release of Rian Johnson’s long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, is almost upon us, with Netflix releasing a brand new scene from the highly anticipated whodunnit.

Featuring a cast that includes the return of Daniel Craig, as well as newcomers Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Dave Bautista, Johnson’s follow-up to 2019s Knives Out looks like a riot from the short preview scene. Short and sweet, the moment sees the central characters solve an intricate puzzle box and find an invitation to an exclusive party.

Released at Netflix’s TUDUM global event, the scene sets up the eccentric story that follows a colourful murder mystery on the sun-soaked islands of Greece.

Having spent an eye-watering $465 million for two sequels, Netflix is understandably making quite a big deal about the forthcoming release of Johnson’s latest murder mystery, with the latest trailer being a marvel of snappy editing. With bright, frenetic cinematography and a wonderfully dynamic style, the first trailer for the movie is a joyous parade of splendour, taking audiences back to the crime tales of old with an unmistakable modern flourish.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is due to be released in cinemas in November before arriving on Netflix on December 23.

Take a look at the brand new clip from the film, below.