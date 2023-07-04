Netflix announces Sylvester Stallone documentary ‘Sly’









Netflix has announced the release of Sly, a documentary about American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone.

The news follows Netflix releasing Arnold, a three-part series exploring a different facet of Austrian actor, politician and former bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s life and career. Notably, Stallone and Schwarzenegger are known for their hit 1980s action movies and former rivalry. They have since starred together in The Expendables franchise.

Sly follows Stallone as he looks back on his life, comprised of a candid nature like Arnold. The official synopsis reads: “This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.” Directed by Thom Zimny, the documentary is slated to arrive on Netflix in November. Further details about Sly are yet to be revealed.

Elsewhere, interviewed as part of Arnold, Stallone recalled his old rivalry with Schwarzenegger, giving him credit for his rise to prominence. “The ’80s was a very interesting time because the definitive ‘action guy’ had not really been formed yet,” the American actor stated, “Up until that time, action was a car chase like Bullitt or The French Connection, and a film all about intellect and innuendo and verbal this and verbal that”.

As for the moment things changed, Stallone explained that the action genre began changing in 1982, saying: “You actually relied upon your body to tell the story. Dialogue was not necessary. I saw that there was an opportunity, ’cause no one else was doing this… except some other guy from Austria, who doesn’t need to say much”.

Stallone ultimately conceded defeat to Schwarzenegger: “He was superior. He just had all the answers. He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character…“I had to get my ass kicked constantly, whereas Arnold, he never got hurt much…And I’m going, ‘Arnold, you could go out and fight a dragon and you’d come back with a Band-Aid’”.

Watch the trailer for Sly below.