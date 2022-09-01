Netflix's 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets release date









All Quiet on the Western Front, the famous novel by Erich Maria Remarque, is getting an adaptation from Netflix that is coming very soon.

The harrowing tale of the First World War has been adapted into a film numerous times, with Lewis Milestone’s 1930 version, which starred Louis Wolheim and Lew Ayres, one of the all-time classics and an early Academy Award recipient.

Now, celebrated German director Edward Berger, the mind behind titles such as Deutschland 83, Patrick Melrose, and Your Honor, is reviving Remarque’s work for Netflix, based on a script he co-wrote with Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell.

While speaking to Netflix Queue, Berger explained that he was excited about telling the story from the German perspective: “What a challenge and what an opportunity!”

The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before it arrives in German theatres on September 29th. Following its release in Germany, it will make its way into theatres in selected countries before reaching Netflix on October 28th.

Felix Kammerer plays the protagonist, Paul Bäumer, a volunteer who enlists in the war effort alongside his classmates, unaware of the life-changing horror he is about to face. Also featuring in the cast in Daniel Brühl of Inglourious Basterds and A Most Wanted Man fame.

Netflix’s synopsis reads: “All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world-renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque”.

