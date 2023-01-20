Neil Young writes tribute to bandmate David Crosby: "I remember the best times"









The relationship between Neil Young and David Crosby was always volatile. From the moment that Crosby stepped in for Young during Buffalo Springfield’s set at the Monterey Pop Festival, the pair became forever intertwined and occasionally combative.

Young and Crosby butted heads following the recording of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young’s Déjà Vu, and Young steered clear of his former bandmate after his drug use increased to unstable levels. Young made Crosby a pact: if he ever cleaned himself up, he would return to CSNY. When Crosby made good on his rehabilitation, Young kept his word and the quartet reconvened for 1988’s American Dream.

The duo’s relationship soured again after Crosby made disparaging remarks against Young’s current partner, Daryl Hannah. The pair were estranged when Crosby died at the age of 81, but despite that, Young shared a heartfelt tribute to his former bandmate in the wake of Crosby’s death.

“David is gone, but his music lives on,” Young wrote on his website Neil Young Archives. “The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together. ‘Almost Cut My Hair’ and ‘Deja Vu,’ and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and [Stephen] Stills and I had a blast as he kept going on and on. His singing with Graham [Nash] was memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows”.

“We had so many great times, especially in the early years,” Young continued. “Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things. My heart goes out to Jan and Django, his wife and son. Lots of love to you. Thanks David for your spirit and songs, Love you man. I remember the best times!”

Both Young and Crosby had expressed interest in potentially reuniting CSNY in recent years, although both were confident that the band would not tour again. The quartet’s reunion at the 2013 Bridge School Benefit concert remains the final time all four singers shared the stage together.