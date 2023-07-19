Neil Young to play the Roxy’s 50th-anniversary celebration









The famous Roxy Theatre, on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a show from Canadian-American folk-rock legend Neil Young.

He will take to the stage for the Roxy’s golden anniversary on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023, which marks 50 years to the day since he headlined the venue’s opening night. In 1973, Young played two sets every night from Thursday, September 20th, to Saturday, September 22nd.

Across the three dates, Young also recorded a live album, titled Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live. The live record was released in 2018, 45 years on from the original shows.

Since Young’s opening residency at the beloved rock and roll venue, the Roxy has seen performances from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Bob Marley, the Ramones, Guns N’ Roses, and Adele.

On the venue website, The Roxy shared, “The Roxy is turning 50! From the legends who once graced the stage, to the up & coming acts who hope to follow in their footsteps, The Roxy remains one of the most renown venues in the world.”

They continued, “This September, the legendary club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with special performances from artists who shaped the venue into what it is today as well as current bans who will continue to shape the future of The Roxy and music itself.”

The listing page features Neil Young’s anniversary date, with the promise of “More announcements to come”. Listen to Neil Young’s 1973 performance at The Roxy below.