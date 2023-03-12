The Neil Young song George Harrison hated









George Harrison wasn’t one for airing his dirty laundry in public, and he preferred to keep his opinion to himself rather than share it with the world. As they rightfully called him, he was ‘the Quiet Beatle’. However, on one occasion, Harrison privately explained why he couldn’t get on board with Neil Young, and footage from the conversation later emerged.

The Beatles played a crucial part in Young’s musical journey, and naturally, it would have hurt for him to hear Harrison’s opinion on his craft. During an interview with Rolling Stone in 1975, the Canadian revealed: “I remember singing Beatles tunes. The first song I ever sang in front of people was It Won’t Be Long, and then Money (That’s What I Want). That was in Calvin High School [Winnipeg] cafeteria. My big moment.”

Furthermore, when he inducted Paul McCartney into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, Young told the crowd: “The first song I learned to play was a Beatles song, ‘Money, (That’s What I Want)’. Paul McCartney is one of the greatest songwriters ever. He’ll be remembered hundreds of years from now.”

In 1992, Young even shared the stage with Harrison at Bobfest, an evening celebrating 30 years of Bob Dylan as a recording artist at New York’s Madison Square Garden. At the end of the show, Young and Harrison joined Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Roger McGuinn, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson, and many more in paying tribute to Dylan.

While Harrison was friendly with Young at Bobfest, in the same year, he made a series of cutting remarks about his fellow musician behind closed doors. While the former Beatle assisted Dave Stewart in the studio with his cover of Harrison’s track, ‘This Guitar’, they talked about Young with Bob Geldof.

At one point in the video, Geldof inquisitively asks Harrison whether he liked Young’s track, ‘Around The World’, which Harrison shut down. “I’m not a Neil Young fan,” he replied. Following his comment, Geldof continued to heap praise upon the track, but he was again interrupted with a scathing remark with Harrison saying, “I hate it, yeah I can’t stand it”.

After mimicking Young’s guitar style, Harrison elaborated: “It’s good for a laugh. We did this show with him, I saw it from the other side of the stage and looked around, I looked at Eric and said ‘what’s going on?’ He did the solo in the middle then he kind of looked at me like – ‘don’t look at me, it’s not me’.”

While Harrison’s comments about Young and ‘Around The World’ are harsh, he never planned for his opinion to be hurtful, hence why he said it in the company of friends. However, somehow footage from the recording session made its way online and revealed the guitarist’s true thoughts about another member of musical royalty.