Neil Young explains why Joni Mitchell is the "greatest artist of our generation"









Neil Young and Joni Mitchell’s story shares a wealth of similarities. The Canadians met on the folk scene in Winnipeg in the swinging sixties and became two of their generation’s defining voices. With that, they have both been the subjects of each other’s material, and Mitchell recently supported Young in his fight against Spotify.

Famously, Mitchell is said to have written the song ‘The Circle Game’ about Young and once introduced it on-stage in 1968 by saying: “This is a song that’s been recorded by a couple of friends of mine, so maybe you know it a little better than the other ones. And if you do – if you know the chorus, wow – just sing along, cause it’s a chorus about people and growing old and growing young and carousels and painted ponies and the weather and the Buffalo Springfield.”

The favour was returned by Young in 1973 when he paid tribute to his fellow countrymen with ‘Sweet Joni’. On the track, he sings: “Sweet Joni from Saskatoon, There’s a ring for your finger, It shines like the sun, But it feels like the moon.”

After their first meeting as youngsters, the musicians took different routes to the top before they found stardom, but the starting point remained the same. Due to the commonalities in their story, there has always been intrigue surrounding their relationship, and now, in an interview, Young has recalled their first meeting.

In an appearance on the YouTube talk-show, The Zach Sang Show, Young looked back upon their friendship. “I was 20, and she was about 22, or maybe one year older than me. I think we were in Winnipeg at the 4th Dimension Club,” the legendary singer-songwriter remembered.

When pressed by Sang about their conversation, “I was listening to her, I was local in Winnipeg, she was just passing through on the road with her husband, Chuck. They were a duo playing, and we talked a little bit, I got to know her and played her ‘Sugar Mountain’. I told her I’d just been in Toronto and played that for a group called The Dirty Shames.”

He recalled how The Dirty Shames reacted positively to the song, which they said “would be around for a while,” which he proudly passed onto Joni, and also turned out to be an accurate prediction. Young continues: “She wrote ‘The Circle Game’ after hearing ‘Sugar Mountain’ because it got to her, she felt it too, and she felt it in her own unique way.”

Young also revealed the pair are still in contact, and he only recently spoke to her a few days prior to the interview. He concluded by saying, “I love Joni. She’s wonderful. She’s one of the greatest artists of our generation. She may be the greatest artist of our generation.”

Watch the interview below.