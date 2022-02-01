Neil Young gives out free four-month Amazon Music passes following Spotify dispute









Neil Young has been dishing out free four-month Amazon Music passes to fans following the removal of his music from Spotify amid a dispute with the streaming giant over misinformation disseminated on their exclusive Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Young pulled his music from Spotify and was later joined by Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren in a move of solidarity, prompting Spotify’s stock market value to tumble over $2billion.

The streaming service has since responded by saying that they are enacting a change to their policy and that they will be issuing a misinformation warning before applicable content.

While many have celebrated Young’s integrity over the matter, fans were saddened, nevertheless, about the move restricting their access to his music. Thus, the folk legend has addressed this by offering free Amazon Music passes for fans.

“Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available,” Young wrote on social media in what many have regarded as a comical twist.

The folk star then added: “All folks looking for my music can easily head to AMAZON MUSIC and click here,” before sharing a link and adding, “all new listeners will get four months free.”

