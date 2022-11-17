Neil Young criticises the low audio quality of Spotify









Neil Young has once again chimed in with a righteous tirade against Spotify. After removing his music catalogue from the streaming platform over Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation, Young has asked Howard Stern, “Why would I keep it [his music] on there when it sounds like a pixilated movie?”

Young also gave further details on the original reason for his fight with Spotify. He said: “I woke up one morning, and I heard somebody saying there were some scientists saying something about Covid, or some doctors and they were saying something about Covid and how many people were dying in hospitals and misinformation.”

Noting Spotify’s lack of censorship over Rogan’s claims, he added: “And I listened to it, and they were saying he purposely is saying this stuff that he knows isn’t true about COVID and people were dying. I just called up my management and said, ‘We’re out of there. Get me off.’ And we’ll be fine, and it was a little shocking because they know all the numbers. Who cares? You know, who cares? What’s his name? Daniel Ek? He cares about money.”

According to Young, Spotify’s sound quality pales in insignificance to some of its competitors, including Apple Music. Young continued: “I knew I was gonna do fine. There’s Amazon; there’s Apple; there’s QoBuz; those are three streaming services that play hi-res. And it sounds better at the other places. Why would I want to keep it on Spotify?”

Tomorrow (November 18th), Neil Young will release a new album World Record with his long-standing band Crazy Horse. The Canadian folk-rock legend will also release a 50th-anniversary edition of one of his best-ever records Harvest, on December 2nd. However, as we know, we sure as hell won’t be able to listen to either of the upcoming releases on Spotify.