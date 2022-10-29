Neil Young once compared Brian Wilson to Mozart









Neil Young and Brian Wilson have been close acquaintances for over half a century. There’s a wealth of respect between the pair, and on one occasion, the former Buffalo Springfield frontman compared The Beach Boys mastermind to the prolific and influential composer Mozart.

Wilson and Young are two of the most dynamic minds in the music industry. They both only go about their business in a unique way, and the idea of compromisation is a foreign notion to both artists. On the one hand, they share a singular mindset which bleeds into their authoritarian approach to creativity, but that also means they’d struggle to get on the same page if they stepped foot in a recording studio.

This theory about them being a calamitous pairing was confirmed in 2014 when Wilson accepted Young’s invitation to appear at the annual Bridge School Benefit concert. The Canadian ran charity shows from 1986 to 2016, which raised money for the school attended by his son with special needs.

Wilson first performed at the benefit concert in 1999 and performed again in 2006 before returning eight years later. During the latter, Young stormed the stage to join his friend to perform a rendition of ‘Surfin USA’ with the former Beach Boy and his band. Although it sounded like a dream collaboration, the performance was an incoherent mess thanks to Young’s exuberated joy that, in truth, made him look like a deranged fan.

Despite everything Young has achieved in his acclaimed career, he couldn’t stop himself from losing his cool around Wilson, and it’s a mark of the respect he holds for the singer-songwriter. Additionally, a quote sits on Brian Wilson’s website, which is attributed to Young and goes a step further. Speaking of The Beach Boys founder, he said: “He’s like Mozart or Chopin or Beethoven or something. This music will live forever. It’s going to be these melodies and these words, and it’s just fantastic. I can’t describe it. There’s very few writers I feel the emotional and spiritual contact with that I feel with Brian.”

Furthermore, in 1972, on Young’s album Journey Through the Past, he paid tribute to The Beach Boys. The record was the soundtrack to a film of the same name, and the closing track was ‘Let’s Go Away For Awhile’, which originally appeared on Pet Sounds. Rather than choosing one of his creations, Young looked to Wilson, which says everything about his opinion of him.

Listen below to the instrumental ‘Let’s Go Away For Awhile’.