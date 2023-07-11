Neil Young announces return of Farm Aid









The lineup for the 2023 edition of Farm Aid has been announced, with the founders Neil Young, Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp all performing.

The festival, which was founded in 1985, showcases the importance of sustainable farming as a way to aid climate change. According to a press release, Farm Aid spotlights “family farmers” and “regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices.”

In a statement, they shared: “Farm Aid will showcase these innovative climate champions on the Farm Aid stage and throughout the event. As farmers and farm and food advocates converge from across the country for the annual festival, Farm Aid will host additional pre-festival events to spotlight their work.”

Musical performances will come from the festival’s founders, as well as Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds and Margo Price. Other artists included in the lineup are Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Lukas Nelson, The String Cheese Incident, Allison Russell, Particle Kid and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Discussing the festival, Nelson shared, “Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges. As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

Mellencamp added, “We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana. My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food.”

Tickets go on sale on July 15th, with the event taking place on September 23rd at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. The festival marks the first in-person Farm Aid since 2019.

