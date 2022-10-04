Neil Peart explains his introverted nature through Rush song 'Limelight'









If like me, you arrived at the splendour of Rush‘s work somewhat later than you would’ve liked, then you, like me, will enjoy diving into the inception stories for some of the band’s most famous works. The Canadians may well be considered the ultimate prog-rock royalty, but their songs are usually rooted in the world around them despite their sometimes fantastical approach. Whether penned by Neil Peart, Geddy Lee or Alex Lifeson, Rush always kept it real.

Rush always stood out as a band for two reasons. Firstly, they’re arguably the most complete trio of all time instrumentally. Lee is one of the better bassists of the 20th century, like for the licks of Alex Lifeson, while Peart is widely considered the best drummer ever. In fact, only Cream really hold a torch to their triumvirate power. The group’s other point of difference was that their principal songwriter was their drummer.

Peart took on the lyric and songwriting duties after he joined the band in 1974, six years after they first got together. He would slowly but surely make himself an indefensible part of the Rush machine, ensuring their percussion was second to none and providing some of their most poignant and potent lyrics. However, despite having a handle on two of the band’s most pivotal outputs, Peart was far more reclusive than other rock star contemporaries.

A noted introvert, Peart often recoiled from the spotlight instead of hanging himself up and continue working on his music. He regularly shirked the fame of Rush in favour of creative endeavours. It was a perplexing model for the world of rock journalism, which had become accustomed to stars wanting their space in the sky. In perhaps typical fashion, Peart would address his introverted nature through a song.

‘Limelight’ is one of Rush’s most beloved anthems. Featuring on the 1981 album Moving Pictures, the song is a personal reflection from Peart. Speaking to CBC, the drummer opened up about the song and called it: “An attempt to clarify for myself and hopefully others a thing that I learned: never complain, never explain. I try not to complain, but I can’t help but to explain.”

“That was an attempt on my part to explain myself as an introvert,” continued the genius percussionist, “feeling totally alienated by the ‘gilded cage’ of it all, and it’s been remarkable over time how many young musicians have come up to me and told me what that song means to them when they faced the same transition in their life.”

The song also reflects on the passage of fame that Peart endured. He opened up about the paradox of ‘making it’ in the music industry, explaining: “It’s supply and demand: as a young musician, you’re all about supply, and there is no demand, and then as soon as you get a little popularity, there is demand, but the supply is the same, there is still just you, and it’s a very difficult transition to weather…. You can’t complain, but other musicians will say to me, that song ‘Limelight,’ I get it.'”

Listen below to Neil Peart explaining his introverted nature through Rush’s song ‘Limelight’.