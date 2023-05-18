Nation of Language share new song ‘Stumbling Still’









American indie pop band Nation of Language have shared their newest single, ‘Stumbling Still’. The track is the band’s latest single from their upcoming third studio album Strange Disciple.

The new album is being produced by Nick Millhiser, better known for his work with Holy Ghost! and LCD Soundsystem. Explicitly inspired by the band’s live shows, Strange Disciple was recorded while Nation of Language was on a stop between their tours. Live instrumentation is more pronounced on the new songs that the band have released, compared to the highly electronic-indebted material on their first two albums.

‘Stumbling Still’ is moodier and darker than the band’s previous material as well, taking inspiration from genres like post-punk as well as synth-pop. The new track is the third single released from the upcoming album after the band previously dropped ‘Weak in Your Light’ and ‘Sole Obsession’ earlier this year. Singer Ian Devaney described ‘Weak In Your Light’ as relating to the idea of love that borders on the neurotic. “Sometimes when I feel the most is when I feel hopelessly devoted to something or someone,” he explained in a statement.

Check out the audio for ‘Stumbling Still’ down below. Strange Disciple is set for a September 15th release.