LCD Soundsystem return with ‘New Body Rhumba (From the Film White Noise)’









LCD Soundsystem are back from beyond with a new song titled ‘New Body Rhumba (From the Film White Noise)’. It is their first new music since American Dream back in 2017, and fans are clamouring for more.

The track is a tie-in to Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming film starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, Jodie Turner-Smith and Don Cheadle. The film has been the talk of the Venice Film Festival and LCD Soundsystem’s credits track has got the thumbs up too.

The film is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name. The book itself comes with the following synopsis: “Jack Gladney is the creator and chairman of Hitler studies at the College-on-the-Hill. This is the story of his absurd life – a life that is going well enough until a chemical spill from a rail car releases an Airborne Toxic Event, and Jack is forced to confront his biggest fear: his own mortality.”

Continuing: “White Noise is an effortless combination of social satire and metaphysical dilemma in which Don DeLillo exposes our rampant consumerism, media saturation and novelty intellectualism. It captures the particular strangeness of life lived when the fear of death cannot be denied, repressed or obscured and ponders the role of the family in a time when the very meaning of our existence is under threat.”

Whether or not the track implies the return of LCD Soundsystem remains to be seen, however, a recent overhaul at James Murphy’s label, DFA Records, will have fans hopeful that there is life in them yet.

You can check out the track below.

