Natasha Blasick provides update on Jamie Foxx’s recovery









Natasha Blasick, who worked alongside Jamie Foxx on the movie All-Star Weekend, has given an update on Foxx’s health condition and recovery. She recently spoke to the press after the John Ritter Foundation’s recent fundraiser, An Evening From The Heart, hosted in Los Angeles.

“I was texting him, and just yesterday, I talked to his friend, who’s like really in touch with him,” Blasick told ET Online. “I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he’s getting worse. So I was texting [his friend], and he’s like, ‘No, no, no, he’s recovering.’ So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better. I’m just praying.”

She continued: “And my friend yesterday reached out to me, and she’s like, ‘Let’s pray together.’ I mean, it’s really crazy. All we have in this world is our health. Our life. So it’s very scary. I just hope that truly he feels that he’s blessed and [knows] everybody’s praying for his health and speedy recovery. I think he’s such a wonderful person. He brings so much light and laughter into this world.”

Foxx has been in hospital for the last three weeks after suffering a mysterious health complication whilst on the set of Back in Action, in which he is starring alongside Cameron Diaz. According to Blassick’s comments, though, it looks as though the actor is on the mend.