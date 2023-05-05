Kevin Hart provides Jamie Foxx health update: “there’s a lot of progression”









Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has given an update on the condition of Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalised for an unspecified “medical complication” last month. Appearing on the Impaulsive podcast, Hart confessed to not knowing the “exact details” of what happened to Foxx but did explain that “there’s a lot of progression”.

Hart’s update comes after Foxx himself took to social media to thank fans for their messages of support. Speaking to Impaulsive, Hart said: “The dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt,” Hart said. “In this case, you just want the guy to get out of the situation and get back home.”

“I’ve heard things,” Hart continued. “I’m very fortunate to have the relationship with Jamie, that I can check on things. They’re being tight [with information] for reasons — just about where he is — because Jamie’s always been a private person.”

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, announced her father’s hospitalisation via a social media post last month. He has most recently been seen shooting in Atlanta for the movie Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corrine wrote. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”