Jamie Foxx shares first message since being hospitalised









Actor Jamie Foxx has shared his first public message since he was hospitalised three weeks ago after being in a medical emergency situation. Foxx posted a photo on his Instagram page, telling his followers that he was “feeling blessed”.

Foxx simply wrote, “Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed.” Alongside the Instagram main post, Foxx also shared an Instagram story, thanking Nick Cannon for stepping in as guest host on the Fox game show Beat Shazam. Foxx launched the show back in 2017 as host and producer, and the sixth season of the game is now in production.

The reason for Foxx’s hospitalisation and the following medical complication that kept him in treatment has not yet been confirmed. The actor had been filming the Netflix action comedy Back in Action in Atlanta alongside Cameron Diaz.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne shared a post on Instagram at the time, telling of her father’s condition. She wrote, “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

