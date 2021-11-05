Nandi Bushell pays tribute to Charlie Watts with 'Gimme Shelter' performance









Internet drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell has honoured the late Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, with a multi-instrumental loop of The Rolling Stones classic ‘Gimme Shelter’. This is one of the best examples of the promise that the 11-year-old shows as a budding artist.

There’s the drums, electric guitar, keys, alternative percussion and even saxophone during the cover’s six-minute duration. Not stopping there, she even delivers a powerful rendition of the song’s famous vocal refrain.

“This cover is for Charlie Watts,” Nandi addressed in the video description. “I wanted to do something really special for Charlie. This is my most ambitious cover yet. Gimme Shelter is such an incredible tune. I hope one day I get to jam with The Rolling Stones too. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – I LOVE THE ROLLING STONES”.

‘Gimme Shelter’ was a brilliant choice for Bushell to cover. It allowed her to showcase her versatility as a musician and bring the song to its huge crescendo in her own way. Famously, the track opened the band’s 1969 album, Let It Bleed.

This has been quite a year for Bushell, and she has captured the hearts and minds of music lovers everywhere. Recently, she, Tom Morello and his 10-year-old son Roman wrote and released the climate-action song ‘The Children Will Rise Up’. The video for the track featured legends such as Jack Black and Greta Thunberg.

During that transatlantic jaunt, she also appeared with Foo Fighters to play ‘Everlong’ on drums as they closed their set at The Forum in Los Angeles. This came after she and Dave Grohl had a virtual drum-off during the lockdown.

Watch Bushell pay tribute to Watts below.