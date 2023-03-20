Nandi Bushell covers The White Stripes in tribute to “hero” Meg White









Drummer Nandi Bushell has paid her respects to her “hero” Meg White with a drum cover version of The White Stripes’ classic. Bushell has consistently shared cover versions of her favourite songs, whether it be on drums or guitar, on her YouTube channel ever since she was eight years old.

The new cover features Bushell performing her rendition of ‘Seven Nation Army’, one of The White Stripes’ most iconic offerings. Meg White had recently come under fire after journalist Lachlan Markay called her “terrible” on Twitter. However, a number of musicians came to the defence of White, including now Bushell.

Bushell wrote on Twitter, accompanying the video, “#MegWhite is my #Hero. The first day I got drums my dad showed me the video of #sevennationarmy. I saw Meg playing the drums and thought she was the coolest person in the world. I still do. The more I learn about music, the more I realise that songs, and art, are created to wake emotions deep inside the soul.”

She added, “No matter how fast my fills get or number [of] rudiments I learn. If I can’t write a song that moves people, then [I] can’t call myself an artist. Meg and Jack wrote some of the best songs in #rock #history. They moved me at 5 years old to want to play the drums and still move me today! My screams are for you Meg! You are and always will be my role model and hero!”

