Nandi Bushell shares cover of 'Rap God' by Eminem









After six months of absence, Nandi Bushell is back with a new viral drum cover. The young drum prodigy celebrated her return to the kit with a cover of Eminem's 'Rap God'. The track marks a change in direction for Bushell, who has recorded renditions of tracks like Rush's 'Tom Sawyer' and The Rolling Stones' 'Gimme Shelter' in the past.

In the video’s caption, Bushell explained that she’s been working on her “speed and consistency.” ‘Rap God’ was an obvious choice, given its heavy use of the double kick. Bushell delivered the cover with impressive showmanship, facing the camera and tossing her drumstick into the air while pounding away at the kick drum.

In the caption, Bushell also gave a shoutout to CVLTE drummer HAL, who has become something of an internet sensation himself in recent years. Nandi has started moving away from the classic rock and metal covers that defined her early output. As well as this rap cover, the drummer has recorded renditions of ‘Aint No Sunshine by Bill Withers and ‘Mr P.C by John Coltrane.

In the Twitter caption for the Coltrane video, Bushell wrote: “Next stop on my Musical Quest! #Jazz. This is my interpretation of ‘Mr P.C.’ by @John Coltrane – I am going out of my comfort zone learning a new grip, traditional grip, on drums. I have to retrain my brain. It’s #HARD! I really tried to push my #saxophone playing too trying to get a jazzy feeling in the notes. I have now been playing #sax for 11 months. Who are your favourite jazz musicians and songs? Let me know!”

Bushell has also started writing songs for her first album of original music. Her debut single, ‘The Shadows’, was shared earlier in the autumn – around the time she joined the likes of Violet Grohl and Shane Hawkins to perform at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London.

Guess who’s back? My first new cover in almost 6 months! #rapgod by @eminem! Inspired by the awesome drummer @halcvlte – I am still working on my original songs. Coming soon! I can’t wait for you to hear them. Working on my speed and consistency. #eminem #vad506 @RolandGlobal pic.twitter.com/yh4PX84r9r — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 5, 2022