Nancy Wilson to sell legendary Heart instruments









For over 40 years, Nancy Wilson has been proving that women can rock just as hard as men throughout her tenure in American classic rockers Heart. Originally the band’s rhythm acoustic guitarist, Wilson soon went electric when she and her sister Ann took over control of the band starting in the mid-1970s. From there, Wilson was on her way to becoming one of the most important women in the history of rock music.

With such a long resumé, it only stands to reason that Wilson has some stories from her years on the road and in the studio. Now, she’s sharing the tales behind some of the most fascinating instruments in her new partnership with Reverb. The Nancy Wilson Reverb Shop will put up some of Wilson’s coolest and most collectable axes from across her career, including some rare finds and wild oddities.

Wilson’s shop includes plenty of great items if you’re just looking to pick up some classic gear regardless of who used it. There are early 1960s Gibson Les Paul Juniors, 1957 Fender Stratocasters, 12-string Martins, 1980s 12-string PRS guitars, Ovation Long Neck Elites, and even TV Jones Spectrasonic Supremes.

If you’re interested in the history of Heart, there are some great items that Wilson is putting up for sale. That includes one of the first electric guitars that Wilson ever used on stage, the TV colour Les Paul Special. It also includes a David Petschulat mini Les Paul that appeared on the back cover of Greatest Hits/Live, and a late ’60s Gibson SG that Wilson frequently used on live versions of ‘Barracuda’.

Wilson is even selling another SG that she would use on ‘Barracuda’ with a special message on the back. A gigantic sticker for the US Marine Corps adorns the back of the guitar’s body, and a sticker states: “Support our troops, not those who mislead them”. Wilson’s father was a military man, and the piece is a one-of-a-kind item in the collection.

All in all, if you’re a fan of classic and unique guitars, a fan of Heart, or maybe are just interested in hearing Wilson tell some classic stories, check out the video down below.