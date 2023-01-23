'My Propeller': The misunderstood anthem by Arctic Monkeys









After two hugely successful albums in the shape of Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not and Favourite Worst Nightmare, Arctic Monkeys journeyed to the United States to create their third record, Humbug. The Sheffield foursome recorded the album between New York and California, making a home at Rancho De La Luna in Joshua Tree. Production was carried out by Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and frequent collaborator James Ford, the former heavily influencing the band’s shift towards a desert rock sound.

Whereas their earlier albums largely incorporated energetic post-punk instrumentation with lyrics inspired by kitchen-sink realism, including Alex Turner’s observations on youth culture and nightlife, Humbug showed significant maturity. Instrumentally, the album relied on a darker atmosphere, tinged with heavier stoner rock and psychedelic influence. Turner’s lyrics became more metaphorical and complex, replacing the recognisable characters described in the band’s previous records with mysterious and abstract ones.

The album was led by three singles, beginning with ‘Crying Lightning’, which details a love-hate relationship. A few months later, ‘Cornerstone’ was released, which sees Turner long for an ex-girlfriend, looking for her in different pubs but ultimately only finding lookalikes. Both songs were accompanied by music videos directed by the comedian/actor/filmmaker Richard Ayoade, who previously helmed their Live at the Apollo DVD and ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ visuals.

The third and final single was ‘My Propeller’, although the band had originally planned to release ‘Pretty Visitors’ instead. The track was available on a 10″ record that contained three severely underrated B-sides, ‘Joining the Dots’, ‘The Afternoon’s Hat’, and ‘Don’t Forget Whose Legs You’re On’. Acting as the opening track, ‘My Propeller’ introduces listeners to the album with a bang. Matt Helder’s intense drums thud powerfully, welcoming the rest of the band’s instruments, before pausing to allow a Bond-esque guitar riff. Turner’s voice sounds particularly smooth, tinged with mystery, as he opens with, “If you can summon the strength, tow me”.

Presumably, Turner is referring to a person or a drug that he uses to release himself from his “low”, asking them to “oil up those sticky keys”. Of course, one of the song’s most unforgettable lines arrives in the shape of, “have a spin of my propeller”. The iconic line has often been interpreted by fans as sexual innuendo, with Turner continuing, “My propeller won’t spin/ And I can’t get it started on my own/ When are you arriving?”

However, during an interview with The London Times, Turner asserted that the song is not a phallic innuendo. “Absolutely not,” he declared. “If that was a euphemism, then I wouldn’t be saying that my propeller wouldn’t spin – ‘cos you wouldn’t wanna go shouting that out, would you?” The musician elaborated on the lyrics, stating, “It’s more describing a mood more than an organ. A descent. It’s about a descent.”

‘My Propeller’ is concerned with moving out of a specific mood with the help of another, whether that be a person or a substance. Turner’s need to start his ‘propeller’ is a reference to his desire to get back on track after a tough period, whether a creative block or a bout of depression. Revisit the song, below.