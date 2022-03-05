My Morning Jacket cover The Rolling Stones song 'Can't You Hear Me Knocking'









American jam band My Morning Jacket have fired back up the Mexico-based One Big Holiday festival for 2022. Based on the band’s 2004 song of the same name, One Big Festival is pretty much one big hippie-fest, this year featuring Black Pumas, Sharon Van Etten, and Strand of Oaks, among others.

Of course, Jim James and the boys in My Morning Jacket are the centrepiece of the lineup. This year, for their Thursday night performance the band brought out a special guest to make the heady jams even headier: Phish’s Trey Anastasio, who walked on during the encore to help the band burn through a pair of covers and a classic original.

Anastasio is no stranger to covers: one of Phish’s most beloved traditions is covering a classic album in its entirety during their Halloween shows. Or at least they did – more recently, the band has been previewing new material under the guise of presenting a full album by a fake band. But in the recent past, Phish have taken on everything from Little Feat’s Waiting for Columbus to The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main St.

The Stones connection was important when Anastasio hopped up with My Morning Jacket, as the band broke into a wild and loose version of the Sticky Fingers classic jam ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’. The group also took on Elton John’s all-time ballad ‘Rocket Man’ before ending the show with a rendition of their own track ‘Mahgeetah’.

My Morning Jacket have a previous history of covering ‘Rocket Man’ during their shows, with James affecting a solid set of Elton-like pipes. But ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ is certainly more in the jam-friendly wheelhouse of both MMJ and Anastasio, who get to sprawl and swing with damn-near reckless abandon. It’s a bit nebulous for a jam that is famous for its ferocious energy, but it’s still pretty damn good.

Check out the cover of ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ down below.