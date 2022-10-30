Seven musicians who claim they’ve seen a ghost









According to a study in 2018 commissioned by Groupon, three in five people claim to have seen a ghost in their lifetime. While that figure seems bloated, many famous musicians are adamant they have seen a supernatural entity.

There are obvious question marks over the poll’s validity, as it was published just before Halloween and carried out to get people to book haunted experiences with Groupon. They claimed to have spoken to 2,000 people, and most claimed to have suffered a supernatural experience. Furthermore, 40% also believed their pet had been through a similar experience, so make of that what you will.

Coming out and saying you’ve seen a ghost will almost certainly lead to ridicule because of the unbelievers. However, various musicians are adamant they are one of the ones that have been visited by a spirit and are refusing to back down.

Although I’m sceptical, some of the claims are more believable, and there may be a reasonable explanation to explain the incident. Meanwhile, others result from drinking too much alcohol or consuming too many substances.

Musicians who think they’ve seen a ghost

Alice Cooper

If any musician were to have an experience with a ghost, it would be Alice Cooper. He revealed his experience on Celebrity Ghost Stories and claimed it happened in New York when he made music with his bandmate in The Hollywood Vampires, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.

They had booked accommodation to write music together; surprisingly, no substances had been consumed. “It felt prankish,” Cooper said of the strange experience before adding, “like, playful poltergeist.” He allegedly heard furniture being moved in the basement, which made him go downstairs to visit, and a hand then touched his shoulder. Apparently, the house was haunted by a young boy who used to live there and drowned in a nearby lake.

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of The Hell album made him a superstar, but the recording process was a scary experience for the singer. He regularly appeared in Ghost Wars; therefore, it’s no surprise the late performer also had a supernatural encounter of his own.

While Meat and his producer Todd Rundgren were crafting the record, he thought they were joined in the studio by somebody who looked like a ghostly woman. He explained, “And I went, ah, man … Todd Rundgren groupie!” After being put in his place, Meat Loaf consumed several sleeping pills to knock himself out and escape the ghost.

Cher

Cher is firmly in the camp that ghosts certainly exist, and there’s one who regularly visits her. From 1964 until 1975, she was married to Sonny Bono, who later died in 1998 in a skiing accident. Even though they had a messy divorce, his death devastated her, and at his funeral, Cher labelled him “the most unforgettable character”.

During a Reddit Q&A, she was asked whether she believed in ghosts, to which the singer responded: “Absolutely not!!! I love ghosts. I actually think that Sonny makes a light go on. I have a beautiful chandelier that he makes the light go on when it is impossible, there is no power on. I love ghosts, I prefer ghosts to some people.”

Elton John

Elton John has crammed an incredible amount of shenanigans into his life, and it shouldn’t be a great surprise that he’s been in the company of a ghost. In fact, I’m more shocked that it only happened on one occasion. John claims to have been in a Belgian hotel room when the incident occurred, which freaked him out.

In 2019, John opened up about the terrifying ordeal with the Irish Times during a Q+A. He recalled: “I did see a ghost once. I went to bed and felt something pressing down on my chest. I was too terrified to move. So, strictly speaking, I haven’t seen a ghost, but I have been sat on by one.”

Kendrick Lamar

Growing up, Tupac Shakur was Kendrick Lamar’s hero. Pac shot the video for ‘Californian Love’ in his neighbourhood, and that day was precisely when Kendrick decided he wanted to follow in Shakur’s footsteps by becoming a rapper.

For that reason, Lamar has felt like Tupac has been with him every step of the way throughout his career. Speaking to Home Grown Radio, he revealed how Shakur’s silhouette advised him to “Keep doing what you doing, don’t let my music die.” Following the encounter, Kendrick sampled an interview with Pac on ‘Mortal Man’, which appeared on his critically acclaimed album, To Pimp A Butterfly.

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

Regarding the paranormal, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is somewhat of an expert, and he’s even written a book which puts his knowledge to good use. Explaining to the LA Times why he chose to tackle the subject, Taylor explained: “I realised that I’ve got all of these various experiences with hauntings and spirits and things like that, and I was like, “Well, there’s half the book right there … what would make it different? What would make it interesting?”

He added: “I came to the conclusion that if I wrote from … a kind of unique standpoint to figure out what that kind of energy is, while also trying to figure out why I’m so … interested in the paranormal and yet not at all a religious person … well that’s kind of a unique conversation to start.”

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher was tricked into believing in the paranormal because his brother Noel used to move furniture to play on his mind. Although that was a prank, Liam also convinced himself he was in the presence of the ghost of John Lennon, although it might have been related to narcotics.

He told Q in 2019: “Years ago I thought I seen the ghost of John Lennon in Liverpool, in a hotel. I was passed out in my bed, off my box, woke up and – in my head – I saw John Lennon at the window, wearing a denim jacket, long hair, round bins and no beard. To be fair, it couldn’t have been a ghost because ghosts are in black and white. Lennon was colour. They can be in colour? We need to look into that. But he would be, wouldn’t he, he was psychedelic John. He looked very well. He didn’t look dead.”