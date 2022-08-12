Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. dies at 55









Frederick Waite Jr, the founding drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55.

Best known for their iconic single ‘Pass the Dutchie’, Waite Jr. was the smiling leader of the young group who recently rose to prominence once more after their classic track was featured on Stranger Things season four.

The band confirmed his passing on social media with a statement that read: “We are sad to announce the passing of Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr. Our thoughts go out to him and his family during this sad time.”

Continuing: “We have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years. Rest in Eternal Peace.”

As the message states, Waite Jr. was just 12 years old when he formed the Musical Youth alongside his brother Patrick on bass and the two Grant brothers, Kelvin, who took up guitars and lead vocal and Michael on keyboards.

Initially, as the group’s confident presence, Waite Jr. was the frontman of the band. However, when they achieved fame via John Peel’s show, Waite Jr. stepped back, got behind the drumkit, and made way for newbie Dennis Seaton on frontman duties.

While the 1982 hit ‘Pass the Dutchie’ might’ve been the pinnacle of the band before they disbanded in ’85, Waite Jr. remained a pivotal member of the reggae movement, with fellow songwriter Lloyd Brown remembering his impact in a statement reading: “You know the history of the band, but all I can add in this tribute is my then band Sweet Distortion’s meetings and performances with them circa 1983+.”

Continuing: “I remember one meeting at the ‘Search For a Star’ grand final talent contest function helmed by the late Flip Fraser and the Voice newspaper where we appeared with Prince Lincoln, Sugar Minott, Winston Reedy, Aswad and The Instigators. Musical Youth were the surprise guests, and all I could hear when they walked in the place was an almighty chorus of screams inna the place….deafening.”

Concluding: We performed at a few festivals together and the respect between our bands was arguably mutual. Their international success was a beacon for us and many more young bands that came after to present day. My thoughts are with Dennis, Michael and Kelvin also their dearly departed brother Patrick. This is too much man……”

As of yet, no cause of death has formally been announced. However, it is believed that he died on July 20th in his hometown of Birmingham, UK, and his passing is subject to a council notice inquest which will be concluded by January 17th, 2023.

