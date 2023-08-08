Music Venue Trust establish partnership with Coca-Cola









Mark Davyd, the co-founder and CEO of the Music Venue Trust (MVT), has announced that the organisation has established a landmark partnership with Coca-Cola. Davyd has stated that the exciting collaboration will be “incredibly important” in the ongoing battle to protect grassroots venues in the UK.

The partnership will cover several initiatives, but firstly, the soft drinks company will support a run of gigs by Casey Lowry. The Cheshire-born artist will set off at Moles in Bath on September 27th, concluding the run at KOKO in London on October 23rd.

“If it wasn’t for grassroots music venues, I wouldn’t have a career in music,” Lowry said in a press statement. “They provide a springboard for every emerging artist and keep the culture alive. Having Coca-Cola on board with MVT will have a huge impact on keeping these awesome indie venues alive and helping the next wave of music come through. We should celebrate this! It’s a huge deal, and I feel honoured to be playing.”

“This is the start of an incredibly important partnership with Coca Cola which we hope will bring support to grassroots music venues right across the country,” Davyd added. “Every local community deserves access to an excellent live music experience right on their doorstep. This project demonstrates how MVT can work with great partners to make that happen and keep music live right across the UK.”

Paul Hiskens, associate director of partnerships and sponsorships at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB, also commented on the partnership. “Coca-Cola has a wealth of historical involvement in music, and this summer has seen us give music fans a number of epic experiences at festivals across Europe,” he said. “But we recognise that the festival artists of tomorrow need to play in the grassroots venues of today, and by partnering with Music Venue Trust, we will help support the venues in a number of ways moving forward.

“In our first activity, we have funded a series of gigs to allow venues to raise funds, alongside giving fans of Coke Zero an unforgettable night out – and hope that they continue to support these venues ongoing, as we will”

Tickets to Lowry’s tour can be won by purchasing a 500ml bottle of Coke Zero or Coke Cherry from any Co-Op store. The promotion will conclude on August 22nd.

Casey Lowry’s tour dates:

September

27th Bath – Moles

28th Hitchin – Club 85

30th Scunthorpe – Café Indie

October

1st Sunderland – Independent

2nd Dunfermline – PJ Molloys

3rd The Crescent Community Venue

5th Huddersfield – The Parrish

6th Wolverhampton – Newhampton Arts Centre

18th Brighton – Patterns

19th Guildford – The Boileroom

20th Bournemouth – Madding Crowd

21st Swansea – The Bunkhouse

23rd London – KOKO