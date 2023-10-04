Museum dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne planned for Birmingham









Sharon Osbourne has revealed she’s planning to open a museum in Birmingham celebrating her husband, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

The revelation was disclosed in the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which also features their son Jack and daughter Kelly. Sharon stated: “He’s having all of his awards [in the museum], all his stage clothes, posters, old posters from (band prior to Black Sabbath) Earth days. I’ve got so much memorabilia.”

She added: “We’re gonna do it totally interactive — every video, every live show of your dad’s, everything there. It’s more of an educational thing for musicians and artists that wanna see that you can come from nothing, and if you work hard enough this is what you can get.”

“We’re going to have a café, and in there we’re going to have every instrument you can think of. Music students can come in and we’re gonna do music classes, because there’s no music at schools anymore. We’re gonna get friends, other musicians to come in,” Sharon concluded.

Ozzy then discussed the rich tapestry of musicians from the Birmingham area such as Robert Plant and Jeff Lynne. He also questioned Sharon if there was a plan to “do a School of Rock kind of thing?” to which she replied: “Yes”.

Due to Osbourne’s current health condition, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to teach any classes in the foreseeable future. The singer recenly revealed he’s set to undergo further serious surgery to his back amid his health struggles.

The latest surgery will be Ozzy’s fourth operation. In June 2022, Osbourne underwent spinal surgery and has continued to struggle with his mobility since then. Although he plans to return to the stage, he had to cancel a scheduled performance at the Californian festival Power Trip in October due to his ongoing struggles.

He said on the first episode of The Osbournes: “My lower back is, I’m going for an epidural soon because what’s happening, what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed, below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em.”

