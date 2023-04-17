MUNA share new song ‘The One That Got Away’









American electronic pop band MUNA have shared their latest single, ‘The One That Got Away’.

After a few weeks of teasing the song on their social media pages, the group have now finally shared the new track after they made their appearance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. MUNA performed the creation at their appearance, alongside a collaboration with indie rock supergroup Boygenius for the song ‘Silk Chiffon’. Boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers was a featured artist on the song’s original recording.

“This song is just rubbing your hot ass in the face of someone who messed up their chance of being with you. It’s a bit vengeful and mean, but also fun. Fuck it. Once I sent Naomi and Jo the demo they really took the cockiness in the lyric and vocal performance and carried it to the extreme with the production of the track. It became this super bombastic, Janet Jackson-era track.”

“Ally Pankiw, who directed the music video with Taylor James, then came up with the idea of putting the music video in a criminal underworld, which we thought fit perfectly. Plus we wanted an excuse to dress Jo up like The Bear.”

Watch the video for ‘The One That Got Away’ down below.