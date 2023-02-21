‘Standing Around Crying’: the Muddy Waters song that gives Jimmy Page the “chills”









In a similar way to most great guitarists of his era, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page grew up admiring Muddy Waters, falling under a beguiling spell of guitar-driven emotion. Waters was responsible for opening Page’s ears to new possibilities, making him believe that the guitar was a possible answer to some of the world’s problems.

Page didn’t set out to become a guitarist; instead, the instrument found him. When he moved as a child with his family to Epsom in Surrey, there was a guitar left in the new house, seemingly by the previous owners, which he took under his ownership. Although it wasn’t in perfect condition, it was enough for Page and ignited a passion that would give him a reason to live. “I don’t know whether [the guitar] was left behind by the people [in the house] before [us], or whether it was a friend of the family’s—nobody seemed to know why it was there,” Page once said.

Meanwhile, when speaking to Bob Boilen for his book Your Song Changed My Life, the musician commented: “I wanted to have my own approach to what I did. I didn’t want to … do a carbon copy of B.B. King, but I really love the blues. The blues had so much effect on me and I just wanted to make my own contribution in my own way.”

Even though Page was adamant that he wanted to develop his own musical style, this didn’t prevent him from admiring others, and his first hero was British skiffle musician Lonnie Donegan. From there, Page’s tastes continued to develop as he travelled further upon his discovery of music and finding Muddy Waters was a crucial moment in his journey.

Of course, today, all the music in the world is available at the touch of a button, but Page had to work incredibly hard to find his favourite artists. During a radio interview in 2014 (via Raised On Radio), Page explained: “Even if you were listening to the American Forces Network, or whatever, they weren’t playing Muddy Waters.”

When probed about the first Muddy Waters track, which made the greatest impact on him as an impressionable youngster, the former Led Zeppelin guitarist replied: “There’s two. There’s ‘I Can’t Be Satisfied’, which is a bottleneck one, and just him and a bass player.”

He continued: “And then, ‘Standing Around Crying’, which is one with Little Walter on harmonica. As much as there’s technical playing, there’s a whole atmosphere to the performance that really got me as much as anything else. That was just so eerie. Oh, my goodness. I get the chills even thinking about that one.”

‘Standing Around Crying’ was released in 1952 through Shellac Records, and while it’s not one of Muddy Waters’ most adored records, it’s the song from his collection which means the most to Jimmy Page.