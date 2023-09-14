MTV VMAs: Looking back at the event’s ‘Best New Artist’ through the years

Since its inception at the inaugural MTV VMAs in 1984, the ‘Best New Artist’ award has consistently spotlighted the freshest talents, distinguishing them amid the backdrop of well-established, mainstream acts. While the name may have evolved over time, the essence of its purpose remains unchanged.
The first annual VMAs aired on September 14th, 1984, and was a highly anticipated occasion for up-and-coming talents and huge stars alike. For starters, MTV hired Don Ohlmeyer to produce the style in a similar fashion to his sports broadcasting to give it a bouncy and energetic feel. The event also saw the gathering of names like Michael Jackson, The Cars, The Police, Mick Jagger, Herbie Hancock, and many more unite to celebrate the very best of the best.
That year, the ‘Best New Artist’ category included Cyndi Lauper, Madonna, Wang Chung, and Eurythmics as nominees, with the latter taking home the trophy for their single ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’. The single, which was released as the fourth and final single from their second album of the same name, was the duo’s breakthrough hit and a strong statement for female pop stars due to Annie Lennox’s brave and daring androgynous image.
In 1986, Norwegian synth-pop band A-ha won the accolade against Whitney Houston, Pet Shop Boys, and Simply Red, with their hit song ‘Take On Me’. That year gifted the group a number of reasons to celebrate, as they also won ‘Best Experimental Video’, and their track ‘The Sun Always Shines On T.V.’ won ‘Best Cinematography’.
Crowded House truly broke the mould for rock ballads with their fluttery hit ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’, which won ‘Best New Artist’ at the VMAs in 1987 and subsequently became the band’s biggest international hit. Even today, it exists as a powerful statement piece, particularly after being reimagined by Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus at the emotional event One Love Manchester in 2017. The 1988 VMAs would prove to be an even bigger year than 1987 for rock and roll, with Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ running the show, taking the crown over entries by The Godfathers and Buster Poindexter’s cover of ‘Hot, Hot, Hot’.
In 1991, Nirvana spearheaded the grunge movement with ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, which earned them the accolade the following year while their performance was among an impressive lineup including the likes of Elton John, Def Leppard, and Eric Clapton. In the coming years, Best New Artist would continue to foresee the success of a number of rising stars, including Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Avril Lavigne, The Killers, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and more recently, Ice Spice.
MTV VMAs Best New Artist winners through the years:
- 1984: ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’ – Eurythmics
- 1985: ‘Voices Carry’ – ‘Til Tuesday
- 1986: ‘Take On Me’ – a-ha
- 1987: ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ – Crowded House
- 1988: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ – Guns N’ Roses
- 1989: ‘Cult of Personality’ – Living Colour
- 1990: ‘No Myth’ – Michael Penn
- 1991: ‘Right Here, Right Now’ – Jesus Jones
- 1992: ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ – Nirvana
- 1993: ‘Plush’ – Stone Temple Pilots
- 1994: ‘Mr. Jones’ – Counting Crows
- 1995: ‘Hold My Hand’ – Hootie & The Blowfish
- 1996: ‘Ironic’ – Analis Morissette
- 1997: ‘Sleep To Dream’ – Fiona Apple
- 1998: ‘Torn’ – Natalie Imbruglia
- 1999: ‘My Name Is’ – Eminem
- 2000: ‘I Try’ – Macy Gray
- 2001: ‘Fallin” – Alicia Keys
- 2002: ‘Complicated’ – Avril Lavigne
- 2003: ‘In Da Club’ – 50 Cent
- 2004: ‘This Love’ – Maroon 5
- 2005: ‘Mr. Brightside’ – The Killers
- 2006: ‘Bat Country’ – Avenged Sevenfold
- 2007: Gym Class Heroes
- 2008: ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ – Tokio Hotel
- 2009: ‘Poker Face’ – Lady Gaga
- 2010: ‘Baby’ – Justin Bieber (featuring Ludacris)
- 2011: ‘Yonkers’ – Tyler, the Creator
- 2012: ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ – One Direction
- 2013: ‘What About Love’ – Austin Mahone
- 2014: ‘Miss Movin’ On’ – Fifth Harmony
- 2015: ‘Trap Queen’ – Fetty Wap
- 2016: DNCE
- 2017: Khalid
- 2018: Cardi B
- 2019: Billie Eilish
- 2020: Doja Cat
- 2021: Olivia Rodrigo
- 2022: Dove Cameron
- 2023: Ice Spice