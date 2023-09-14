MTV VMAs: Looking back at the event’s ‘Best New Artist’ through the years









Since its inception at the inaugural MTV VMAs in 1984, the ‘Best New Artist’ award has consistently spotlighted the freshest talents, distinguishing them amid the backdrop of well-established, mainstream acts. While the name may have evolved over time, the essence of its purpose remains unchanged.

The first annual VMAs aired on September 14th, 1984, and was a highly anticipated occasion for up-and-coming talents and huge stars alike. For starters, MTV hired Don Ohlmeyer to produce the style in a similar fashion to his sports broadcasting to give it a bouncy and energetic feel. The event also saw the gathering of names like Michael Jackson, The Cars, The Police, Mick Jagger, Herbie Hancock, and many more unite to celebrate the very best of the best.

That year, the ‘Best New Artist’ category included Cyndi Lauper, Madonna, Wang Chung, and Eurythmics as nominees, with the latter taking home the trophy for their single ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’. The single, which was released as the fourth and final single from their second album of the same name, was the duo’s breakthrough hit and a strong statement for female pop stars due to Annie Lennox’s brave and daring androgynous image.

In 1986, Norwegian synth-pop band A-ha won the accolade against Whitney Houston, Pet Shop Boys, and Simply Red, with their hit song ‘Take On Me’. That year gifted the group a number of reasons to celebrate, as they also won ‘Best Experimental Video’, and their track ‘The Sun Always Shines On T.V.’ won ‘Best Cinematography’.

Crowded House truly broke the mould for rock ballads with their fluttery hit ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’, which won ‘Best New Artist’ at the VMAs in 1987 and subsequently became the band’s biggest international hit. Even today, it exists as a powerful statement piece, particularly after being reimagined by Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus at the emotional event One Love Manchester in 2017. The 1988 VMAs would prove to be an even bigger year than 1987 for rock and roll, with Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ running the show, taking the crown over entries by The Godfathers and Buster Poindexter’s cover of ‘Hot, Hot, Hot’.

In 1991, Nirvana spearheaded the grunge movement with ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, which earned them the accolade the following year while their performance was among an impressive lineup including the likes of Elton John, Def Leppard, and Eric Clapton. In the coming years, Best New Artist would continue to foresee the success of a number of rising stars, including Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Avril Lavigne, The Killers, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and more recently, Ice Spice.

Take a look at the full list below.

MTV VMAs Best New Artist winners through the years:

1984: ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’ – Eurythmics

1985: ‘Voices Carry’ – ‘Til Tuesday

1986: ‘Take On Me’ – a-ha

1987: ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ – Crowded House

1988: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ – Guns N’ Roses

1989: ‘Cult of Personality’ – Living Colour

1990: ‘No Myth’ – Michael Penn

1991: ‘Right Here, Right Now’ – Jesus Jones

1992: ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ – Nirvana

1993: ‘Plush’ – Stone Temple Pilots

1994: ‘Mr. Jones’ – Counting Crows

1995: ‘Hold My Hand’ – Hootie & The Blowfish

1996: ‘Ironic’ – Analis Morissette

1997: ‘Sleep To Dream’ – Fiona Apple

1998: ‘Torn’ – Natalie Imbruglia

1999: ‘My Name Is’ – Eminem

2000: ‘I Try’ – Macy Gray

2001: ‘Fallin” – Alicia Keys

2002: ‘Complicated’ – Avril Lavigne

2003: ‘In Da Club’ – 50 Cent

2004: ‘This Love’ – Maroon 5

2005: ‘Mr. Brightside’ – The Killers

2006: ‘Bat Country’ – Avenged Sevenfold

2007: Gym Class Heroes

2008: ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ – Tokio Hotel

2009: ‘Poker Face’ – Lady Gaga

2010: ‘Baby’ – Justin Bieber (featuring Ludacris)

2011: ‘Yonkers’ – Tyler, the Creator

2012: ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ – One Direction

2013: ‘What About Love’ – Austin Mahone

2014: ‘Miss Movin’ On’ – Fifth Harmony

2015: ‘Trap Queen’ – Fetty Wap

2016: DNCE

2017: Khalid

2018: Cardi B

2019: Billie Eilish

2020: Doja Cat

2021: Olivia Rodrigo

2022: Dove Cameron

2023: Ice Spice