







One of the biggest events in the music industry, the MTV VMAs, returned on September 12th to celebrate some of the biggest players in the game.

Taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, prolific pop singer Taylor Swift entered the night leading the pack in terms of nominations and took home an impressive nine, including Midnights single ‘Anti-Hero’ which won ‘Video of the Year’ against SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ along with ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Best Direction’, ‘Best Pop’, ‘Best Cinematography’, and ‘Best Visual Effects’. The singer also went on to earn the ‘Artist of the Year’ accolade.

However, Olivia Rodrigo’s single ‘Vampire’ won against Swift’s popular track in the ‘Best Editing’ category. This marked the first year that the ‘Artist of the Year’ category was filled with female artists, with Swift and SZA both up for the crown along with the most nominations across the board, followed closely behind by Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras.

There were also over 30 first-time nominees this year, including Ice Spice, who won ‘Best New Artist’, as well as Boygenius, GloRilla, Flo Milli, and more. The VMAs also introduced a brand new category, ‘Best Afrobeats’, which included the likes of Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Rema & Selena Gomez, who took home the trophy for ‘Calm Down’.

Returning nominees also included Beyoncé, who earned one nomination for Artist of the Year, along with Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Diddy, and Janelle Monáe.

See the full list of winners below.

MTV VMAs 2023: The complete list of winners

‘Video of the Year’

‘Attention’ – Doja Cat

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Super Freaky Girl’ – Nicki Minaj

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift – WINNER

‘Artist of the Year’

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift – WINNER

‘Song of the Year’

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Calm Down’ – Rema & Selena Gomez

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift – WINNER

‘Best New Artist’

GloRilla

Ice Spice – WINNER

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

‘Push Performance of the Year’

August 2022: ‘Booty’ – Saucy Santana

September 2022: ‘Until I Found You’ – Stephen Sanchez

October 2022: ‘golden hour’ – JVKE

November 2022: ‘Conceited’ – Flo Milli

December 2022: ‘Colorado’ – Reneé Rapp

January 2023: ‘All The Way Over’ – Sam Ryder

February 2023: ‘GOATED’ – Armani White

March 2023: ‘Becky’s So Hot’ – Fletcher

April 2023: ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ – Tomorrow X Together – WINNER

May 2023: ‘Princess Diana’ – Ice Spice

June 2023: ‘Losing You’ – FLO

July 2023: ‘That Part’ – Lauren Spencer Smith

‘Best Collaboration’

‘I’m Good (Blue)’ – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

‘I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone & Doja Cat

‘Gotta Move On’ – Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami

‘TQG’ – KAROL G & Shakira – WINNER

‘Creepin’ (Remix)’ – Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy

‘Calm Down’ – Rema & Selena Gomez

‘Best Pop’

‘Swine’ – Demi Lovato

‘Dance the Night’ – Dua Lipa

‘Eyes Closed’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Trustfall’ – P!NK

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift – WINNER

‘Best Hip-Hop’

‘Gotta Move On’ – iddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami

‘STAYING ALIVE’ – DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby

‘Tomorrow 2’ – GloRilla & Cardi B

‘Just Wanna Rock’ – Lil Uzi Vert

‘Kant Nobody’ – Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX

‘Superhero (Heroes and Villains)’ – Metro Boomin ft. Future

‘Super Freaky Girl’ – Nicki Minaj – WINNER

‘Best Rock’

‘The Teacher’ – Foo Fighters

‘Lost (Original Version)’ – Linkin Park

‘Tippa My Tongue’ – Red Hot Chili Peppers

‘The Loneliest’ – Måneskin – WINNER

‘Lux Æterna’ – Metallica

‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’ – Muse

‘Best Alternative’

‘Edging’ – Blink-182

‘The Film’ – Boygenius

‘Hold Me Like a Grudge’ – Fall Out Boy

‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – WINNER

‘This Is Why’ – Paramore

‘Stuck’ – Thirty Seconds To Mars

‘Best Latin’

‘Funk Rave’ – Anitta – WINNER

‘Where She Goes’ – Bad Bunny

‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

‘un x100to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

‘TQG’ – Karol G & Shakira

‘Despechá’ – Rosalía

‘Acróstico’ – Shakira

‘Best R&B’

‘Stay’ – Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye

‘How Does It Feel’ – Chlöe ft. Chris Brown

‘Creepin’ (Remix)’ – Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy

‘Shirt’ – SZA- WINNER

‘Favorite Song’ – Toosii

‘Love In The Way’ – Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj

‘Best K-Pop’

‘Girls’ – Aespa

‘Pink Venom – Blackpink

‘Cupid’ – Fiffty Fifty

‘Super’ – Seventeen

‘S-Class’ – Stray Kids – WINNER

‘Sugar Rush Ride’ – Tomorrow X Together

‘Best Afrobeats’

‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr

‘It’s Plenty’ – Burna Boy

‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys

‘Bandana’ – Fireboy DML & Asake

‘People’ – Libianca

‘Calm Down’ – Rema & Selena Gomez – WINNER

‘2 Sugar’ – Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr

‘Video for Good’

‘If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)’ – Alicia Keys

‘El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente’ – Bad Bunny – “

‘Swine’ – Demi Lovato

‘Breakfast’ – Dove Cameron – WINNER

‘Crushed’ – Imagine Dragons

‘La Reina’ – Maluma

‘Best Cinematography’

‘I Drink Wine’ – Adele

‘Eyes Closed’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Lipstick Lover’ – Janelle Monae

‘Count Me Out’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift – WINNER

‘Best Direction’

‘Attention’ – Doja Cat

‘Falling Back’ – Drake

‘Count Me Out’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘Her’ – Megan Thee Stallion

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift – WINNER

‘Best Art Direction’

‘The Film’ – Boygenius

‘Pink Venom’ – Blackpink

‘Attention’ – Doja Cat – WINNER

‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

‘Her’ – Megan Thee Stallion

‘Shirt’ – SZA

‘Best Visual Effects’

‘Love From the Other Side’ – Fall Out Boy

‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ – Harry Styles

‘Void’ – Melanie Martinez

‘Super Freaky Girl’ – Nicki Minaj

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

‘Anti-Hero”’ – Taylor Swift – WINNER

‘Best Choreography’

‘Pink Venom’ – Blackpink – WINNER

‘Dance the Night’ – Dua Lipa

‘Waffle House’ – Jonas Brothers

‘Her’ – Megan Thee Stallion

‘Middle of a Breakup’ – Panic! at the Disco

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

‘Best Editing’

‘Pink Venom’ – Blackpink

‘Rich Spirit’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘River’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift